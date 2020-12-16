 

HilltopSecurities’ Tom Kozlik Elected to Smith’s Research & Gradings’ 2020 Municipal All-Star Team

16.12.2020, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) today announced that Tom Kozlik, head of municipal strategy and credit, was elected to Smith’s Research and Gradings’ (Smith’s) 2020 Municipal Analysts All-Star First Team in the generalist category and Third Team in the sellside director of research category.

Tom Kozlik. (Photo: Business Wire)

This marks the third consecutive year Kozlik has been elected to the first team in the generalist category, and the first year he has been recognized in the sellside director of research category. Kozlik was among more than 360 municipal analysts from more than 85 firms included on this year’s ballot, which was voted on by more 1,000 institutional investors.

“We congratulate Tom for this well-deserved recognition for the valuable analysis and advice he provides to municipal market participants across the nation,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “In the past year, HilltopSecurities has significantly expanded our robust market analysis and commentary platform and Tom is a key part of that effort. As a full-service municipal investment bank, our public finance, fixed income, and wealth management professionals and clients value the expertise and insight into evolving market conditions we provide.”

Kozlik, who joined HilltopSecurities in 2019, distributes widely read municipal commentary and frequently contributes to national media outlets. In addition, HilltopSecurities Managing Director Scott McIntyre and Director Greg Warner provide regular economic commentary to market professionals across the country. These commentaries are available to the public at HilltopSecurities.com/Commentary.

As part of its expanded analysis and commentary effort, HilltopSecurities made several key hires in 2020. The firm added the newest member of its analyst team on Nov. 30 with the hiring of Municipal Credit Analyst Doug Nelson in Encino, California, where he joins Managing Director, Desk Analyst, John Gresham. Earlier this year, the firm welcomed Managing Director, Municipal Credit Analyst Michael Belsky in Chicago and Managing Director, MBS/ABS Strategist Mahesh Swaminathan in New York.

“HilltopSecurities is committed to supporting our professionals, clients, and investors with valuable market insight and I am honored to be recognized for my work in this field,” Kozlik said. “I am extremely grateful to my peers who nominated and elected me to Smith’s 2020 Municipal All-Star Team.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Disclaimer

