 

Webcast Metrics Data Reports 5% Year-Over-Year Increase in Total Listening Hours for Global Top 20 Publishers

Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, released today its monthly Webcast Metrics rankers for October 2020. The global rankers, in addition to the US, LATAM, and EMEA regional rankers provide insight into the top-performing streaming audio stations and networks around the world for the month of October.

When compared to October 2019, the Top 20 publishers in the October 2020 Global ranker for the 6am-12am M-Sun. daypart saw a 5% increase in Total Listening Hours (TLH).

The full results of the Global & Regional Rankers for October 2020 can be found here: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/monthly-rankers/rankers-archiv ...

The Webcast Metrics streaming measurement service is the industry standard for online audio consumption data. It provides credible, validated data that enables audio publishers around the world to analyze the consumption of their audio content by daypart, device type, geography, distribution platform, and more.

About Triton Digital
 Triton Digital is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 45 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.



Disclaimer

