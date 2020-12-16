 

Anthem, Inc. Names Dr. Shantanu Agrawal Chief Health Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.12.2020, 23:00  |  31   |   |   

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Dr. Shantanu Agrawal has been named Chief Health Officer, effective January 25, 2020. Dr. Agrawal will oversee Anthem’s enterprise health strategy, to include medical policy and clinical quality, as well as the company’s industry-leading work to address the social drivers of health. He will also lead Anthem’s community health strategy and the Anthem Foundation. He will report directly to Gail K. Boudreaux, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthem.

“Dr. Agrawal’s extensive experience in both the public and private sectors will further accelerate Anthem’s efforts around ‘whole person care’ in order to improve outcomes and reduce costs for all those we serve,” said Gail K. Boudreaux. “He is a transformative thought leader, and I am excited to welcome him to Anthem.”

Dr. Agrawal most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Quality Forum (NQF), a non-profit organization dedicated to working with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements. He is also the former Deputy Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), where he led an effort to improve the physician experience with Medicare and was also was one of the main architects of CMS’s strategy to address the national opioid epidemic. Dr. Agrawal also served as Director of the Center for Program Integrity (CPI), where he was instrumental in launching new initiatives in data transparency and analytics, utilization management and payment models.

Dr. Agrawal serves on the board of the Grameen Foundation and the Presidential Advisory Council of Brown University’s School of Public Health. He is also Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania and Associate Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Agrawal completed his undergraduate education at Brown University, medical education at Weill Medical College of Cornell University, and clinical training in Emergency Medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his master’s degree in Social and Political Sciences from Cambridge University.

About Anthem, Inc.

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 107 million people, including approximately 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

Anthem Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anthem, Inc. Names Dr. Shantanu Agrawal Chief Health Officer Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today Dr. Shantanu Agrawal has been named Chief Health Officer, effective January 25, 2020. Dr. Agrawal will oversee Anthem’s enterprise health strategy, to include medical policy and clinical quality, as well as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Comcast to Provide Free WiFi at 10 Fresno Housing and Boys & Girls Clubs Locations in ...
AdaptHealth Announces Pricing of $500 Million 4.625% Senior Notes Due 2029
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Mobileye and Luminar Drive Collaboration Full Speed Ahead
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
Generali Group and Accenture Form Joint Venture to Accelerate the Insurer’s Digital ...
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
May Mobility Selects Velodyne Lidar as Long-Range Lidar Provider
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Anthem, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
23.11.20
Anthem Study Shows Majority of Employers Experiencing Value of Integrating Their Employee Benefits Portfolio
18.11.20
Anthem Inc. Names Blair Todt Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer
17.11.20
New Report by Anthem Public Policy Institute Reveals Virtual Health Usage Among Medicare Advantage Members During COVID-19