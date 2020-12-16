 

RRD Responds to Recent Rumors Regarding Its Asia Pacific Business

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) (“RRD” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, issued today the following statement in response to a recent Bloomberg article regarding the potential sale of its Asia Pacific business.

“While the Company’s practice is to not comment on speculation or market rumors, RRD clarified today that the Company is not currently engaged in discussions to sell its printing and packaging business in Asia Pacific. As management has previously stated, the Company is focused on its strategy to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications and remains focused on executing its long-term strategic priorities - including strengthening its core business, driving revenue performance and improving its balance sheet. As part of this long-term strategy, RRD continuously reviews its business portfolio and periodically explores opportunities to sell portions of its business to increase stockholder value. At this time, RRD continues to actively invest for growth in its Asia Pacific business. In addition, the Company may consider one or more strategic transactions for any of its businesses in the future.”

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 35,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.rrd.com.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements contained in RRD's filings with the SEC. RRD disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

