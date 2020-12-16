ABD Total Solution Transforms the Business Insurance Experience for Emerging VC-backed Technology and Life Science Companies

“ABD Total Solution is the answer for emerging companies who want the speed, ease-of-use and cost-saving benefits of insurtech, along with the advocacy and skill of a hands-on insurance broker with deep specialization in technology and life science,” said Rod Sockolov , Executive Vice President. “We’re excited that we can now deliver the best of both worlds.”

ABD Insurance and Financial Services , a leading national full-service insurance brokerage and consulting firm, today announced the launch of ABD Total Solution , a proprietary platform that enables emerging companies to quickly and confidently secure tailored, comprehensive insurance. ABD Total Solution transforms the business insurance application experience by combining a streamlined digital process with ABD’s unparalleled expertise working with startups as they grow to deliver exactly what they need.

In just a few minutes, executives in the technology, life science and other high-growth industries can complete an intuitive digital application that employs easy-to-understand language, straightforward questions and dynamic industry-specific guidance. Applicants receive rapid recommendations and quotes, have real-time access to ABD advisors for any questions and can activate coverage within days. ABD Total Solution has also simplified the renewal process by slashing the amount of information required for companies to renew an existing insurance program.

Added Sockolov, “We recognize that buying insurance isn’t the most riveting item on founders’ to-do lists, but we’ve seen the challenges – and the reputational and bottom-line hits – that can come when companies take a one-size-fits-all approach just to check it off. ABD Total Solution enables founders to understand their unique vulnerabilities and secure precisely the right protection for where they are today, and to sleep easy knowing ABD is also keeping an eye on where they will be tomorrow.”

ABD Total Solution grew out of ABD’s deep knowledge and experience attained guiding thousands of VC-backed companies in managing their risks. ABD works with companies from start-up, to emerging, to IPO, Fortune 500, and established – providing scalable bespoke advice and guidance every step of the way.

The world’s leading underwriters for technology and life science companies are partnering with ABD Total Solution to provide coverage options that encompass a full range of insurance solutions and exceptional claims support.

About ABD

ABD Insurance and Financial Services provides risk management, insurance brokerage, human resources, and retirement consulting services. Our advisors offer guidance and craft innovative solutions to help address risk for clients of varying sizes, growth stages, and industries. Headquartered in San Mateo, ABD has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 350 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit: www.theABDteam.com.

