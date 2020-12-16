Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Key Space and Defense Capabilities for the Nation During 2020
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major contract awards to support the nation’s heavy-lift exploration rocket and next-generation strategic deterrent programs were among the
2020 highlights for Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Other contributors to another successful year in service to the nation were additional breakthroughs and contract awards in space exploration, missile defense, hypersonics and national security launch, as well as achieving a number of milestones on long-running space and defense production programs. The company produced more than 330 in-space engines and nearly 70,000 solid rocket motors this year.
Aerojet Rocketdyne employees displayed great resilience and innovation as they adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company implemented comprehensive safety protocols and flexible workforce practices to keep our employees safe while continuing to meet our commitments to America’s defense and space exploration programs.
The following are some of Aerojet Rocketdyne’s noteworthy achievements in 2020:
Hypersonics
- An advanced Aerojet Rocketdyne air-breathing scramjet engine produced record levels of thrust as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Medium Scale Critical Components program.
- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne a contract to develop enabling technologies for Glide Breaker, an interceptor designed to counter hypersonic threats.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne also completed a second series of propulsion tests as part of DARPA’s Operational Fires (OpFires) effort to develop a ground-launched hypersonic missile.
Propulsion Protecting the Nation and our Warfighters
- As a key member of Northrop Grumman’s nationwide Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) team, Aerojet Rocketdyne will develop a large solid rocket motor and the post-boost propulsion system for America’s next generation strategic deterrent.
-
Lockheed Martin and Boeing announced they teamed with Aerojet Rocketdyne in their bids to build the Missile Defense Agency’s Next Generation Interceptor.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne announced a $1 billion, five-year strategic agreement with prime contractor Raytheon Technologies to supply propulsion products for the Navy’s Standard
Missile, providing more value for the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Navy, and the American taxpayer. Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported one or more variants of the Standard Missile
program for more than three decades.
0 Kommentare