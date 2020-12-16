Aerojet Rocketdyne Delivers Key Space and Defense Capabilities for the Nation During 2020

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major contract awards to support the nation’s heavy-lift exploration rocket and next-generation strategic deterrent programs were among the 2020 highlights for Aerojet Rocketdyne.



Other contributors to another successful year in service to the nation were additional breakthroughs and contract awards in space exploration, missile defense, hypersonics and national security launch, as well as achieving a number of milestones on long-running space and defense production programs. The company produced more than 330 in-space engines and nearly 70,000 solid rocket motors this year.