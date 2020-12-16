Live Oak Acquisition Corp. Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Danimer Scientific

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, Live Oak requests that each stockholder complete, sign, date and return a proxy card, if it has not already done so, to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the virtual special meeting. Stockholders which hold shares in "street name," meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LOAK) ("Live Oak" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company’s proposed business combination with Meredian Holdings Group, Inc., doing business as Danimer Scientific (“Danimer”), a performance polymer company specializing in bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics, and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company’s virtual special meeting scheduled to be held on December 28, 2020, as described in the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated December 16, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”).

In connection with the proposed transaction, Live Oak filed the Proxy Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 16, 2020, and the Proxy Statement together with a notice and access instruction form or a proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to Live Oak stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 7, 2020. Both forms contain instructions on how to attend the virtual special meeting including the URL address (https://www.cstproxy.com/liveoakacq/sm2020), along with a 12-digit control number for access.

All stockholders of record of Live Oak common stock as of the close of business on December 7, 2020 are entitled to vote their shares either in person or by proxy at the virtual special meeting. If any Live Oak stockholder has not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm the proxy's status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Live Oak's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400).

The Live Oak virtual special meeting of stockholders is scheduled to take place on December 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, exclusively via a live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/liveoakacq/sm2020.

