ErosSTX Releases Historical Pro Forma Financials

The company recently announced that Ernst & Young LLP (“EY”) was appointed its auditor, effective December 2, 2020, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Prior to the Merger, EY was the auditor for STX and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP was the auditor for Eros. For additional details on this topic, please refer to the Company’s Form 6-K submitted to the SEC on December 3, 2020.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, today submitted to the SEC a Form 6-K (the “Form 6-K”) that contains (1) unaudited pro forma U.S. GAAP financial statements in connection with the merger (the “Merger”) of STX Filmworks, Inc (“STX”) and Eros International Plc (“Eros”), for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and (2) unaudited U.S. GAAP financial statements for legacy STX for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Pro Forma Financials: The financial information included in the Form 6-K reflects certain pro forma adjustments to the historical consolidated Eros financial statements to (1) convert them from IFRS to U.S. GAAP accounting standards, and (2) conform their accounting and presentation policies to those applied by STX. In the Form 6-K, these adjustments are detailed quantitatively in the financial statements, which include a bridge from the legacy figures to the pro forma figures, and qualitatively in the footnotes to the financial statements. Additionally, the balance sheet adjustments reflect the company’s updated and current view of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pro forma balance sheet as of June 30, 2020 combines the historical audited balance sheet of STX and the March 31, 2020 historical audited balance sheet of Eros, on a pro forma basis as if the Merger had been consummated on June 30, 2020. This presentation, even with the mismatch in reporting periods for STX and Eros, is consistent with the SEC accounting guidelines and regulations.

The pro forma combined income statement for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, combine the historical statements of operations of STX and Eros on a pro forma basis as if the Merger had been consummated on July 1, 2019.

Legacy STX Financials: The stand-alone STX financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020 show a year-on-year increase in operating income, net income and operating cash flow despite a year-on-year decrease in revenue. While the COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on the company’s financial results this quarter the results, these results also underscore the high profit generation from STX’s growing film and TV library. During the three months ended June 30, 2020, total revenue declined by $13 million year-on-year to $97 million, reflecting a $17 million decrease in theatrical revenue (to nil) due to the closure of movie theaters caused by COVID-19, and a $17 million decrease in TV and Other revenue from a difficult comparison to the prior year period that included the delivery of an unscripted TV series without a comparable delivery this period. These revenue declines were partially offset by an $18 million increase in TV/Streaming from film licensing. Meanwhile, total operating expenses decreased by $85 million year-on-year to $76 million driven by a $57 million decrease in distribution and marketing expenses from the absence of theatrical releases due to COVID-19. Operating cash flow increased by $101 million year-on-year to $41 million, reflecting the aforementioned decrease in marketing and distribution expenses, as well as a $28 million decrease in film and television cash investment due to the suspension of productions caused by COVID-19.