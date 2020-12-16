 

ErosSTX Files Registration Statement with Respect to Shares Issued in Merger

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”), a global entertainment company, today submitted to the SEC a Registration Statement on Form F-3 that registers the offer and sale of, among other things, approximately 196.3 million ErosSTX A ordinary shares issued to former stockholders of STX Filmworks, Inc. (“STX”) in connection with the merger of Eros International Plc (“Eros”) and STX (the “Merger”).

The approximately 196.3 million A ordinary shares are comprised of (1) approximately 171.9 million A ordinary shares underlying the contingent value rights (“CVRs”) issued to former STX stockholders in connection with the Merger, and (2) approximately 24.4 million A ordinary shares issued to certain former STX stockholders pursuant to the previously disclosed PIPE financing consummated in connection with the Merger on July 30, 2020. The A ordinary shares underlying the CVRs have not yet been issued to the holders of the CVRs.

The Registration Statement on Form F-3 has not been declared effective by the SEC. The CVRs will be settled and the A ordinary shares underlying the CVRs will be issued when the SEC declares the Registration Statement on Form F-3 effective. The Company currently expects the registration statement to become effective in the first calendar quarter of 2021, although the timing of effectiveness is uncertain.

As of December 11, 2020, the Company had approximately 185.3 million A ordinary shares and 21.7 million B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of this share issuance and registration associated with the CVRs and PIPE, there will be approximately 357.2 million A ordinary shares and 21.7 million B ordinary shares issued and outstanding, for a combined total of 378.9 million ordinary shares. As previously announced, the Company intends to issue, pending Board approval, an additional 40 million A ordinary shares in management plan equity awards, which would bring the number of issued and outstanding A ordinary shares to 397.2 million, and the combined total ordinary shares to 418.9 million.

Investor Day Update

The Company will announce the date for its investor day event once there is better visibility on the completion of the SEC’s review of this Registration Statement.

A registration statement on Form F-3 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

