First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation based in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the Company’s existing share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 642,785 shares of its common stock. The repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 19, 2006, has been extended to expire on December 31, 2021. To date, the Company has repurchased 587,824 shares of common stock under the repurchase program, leaving 54,961 shares that may still be repurchased under the repurchase program. The Company most recently repurchased shares pursuant to the share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020.

Share repurchases under the repurchase program may be made through open market and privately negotiated transactions at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Open market purchases may be executed through a pre-arranged repurchase plan that operates in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares and may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”). In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company (“ALC”), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com. More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com. The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”