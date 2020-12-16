 

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 23:51  |  78   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation based in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the Company’s existing share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 642,785 shares of its common stock.  The repurchase program, which was originally approved by the Company’s Board of Directors on January 19, 2006, has been extended to expire on December 31, 2021.  To date, the Company has repurchased 587,824 shares of common stock under the repurchase program, leaving 54,961 shares that may still be repurchased under the repurchase program.  The Company most recently repurchased shares pursuant to the share repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020.

Share repurchases under the repurchase program may be made through open market and privately negotiated transactions at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.  Open market purchases may be executed through a pre-arranged repurchase plan that operates in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular number of shares and may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.

About First US Bancshares, Inc.

First US Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates banking offices in Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia through First US Bank (the “Bank”).  In addition, the Company’s operations include Acceptance Loan Company, Inc., a consumer loan company (“ALC”), and FUSB Reinsurance, Inc., an underwriter of credit life and credit accident and health insurance policies sold to the Bank’s and ALC’s consumer loan customers.  The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.firstusbank.com.  More information about the Company and the Bank may be obtained at www.firstusbank.com.  The Company’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FUSB.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Extension of Share Repurchase Program BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), a Delaware corporation based in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today that its Board of Directors has extended the Company’s existing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...