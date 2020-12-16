Evolus Provides Update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) Case

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today announced that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final determination in the action brought by Allergan and Medytox against Daewoong and Evolus. In its notice, the ITC affirmed in part the initial determination of the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) finding a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 as it relates to certain manufacturing processes. However, the ITC reversed the ALJ’s finding that a trade secret exists with respect to Medytox’s bacterial strain. The Commission issued orders preventing the import, sale and marketing of Jeuveau in the United States for 21 months, reduced from the 10-year recommendation by the ALJ in July 2020. Today’s decision is not final until the 60-day presidential review period is complete during which time the Company plans to fund a bond to allow for the continued sales and marketing of Jeuveau in the United States.

“There’s no immediate impact to the availability of Jeuveau in the United States. We will now focus on overturning the decision by mobilizing interested parties close to this matter through the presidential review process,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. “We recognize it has been a challenging time for employees and customers and I want to thank you for standing with us while we continue to try to resolve this matter. In my experience, it’s uncommon for intellectual property disputes to result in a pharmaceutical product being restricted from the market. We remain committed to finding a resolution to this legal matter, including reasonable settlement terms with Allergan’s new owner, AbbVie, and Medytox.”

About the Commission’s Orders

The ITC issued two orders 1) a limited exclusion order prohibiting the importation of Jeuveau into the United States for a period of 21 months and 2) a cease and desist order preventing the Company from, among other things, selling, marketing, or promoting such imported Jeuveau in the United States for a period of 21 months.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.