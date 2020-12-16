 

Evolus Provides Update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) Case

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.12.2020, 23:45  |  100   |   |   

Section 337 Violation Partially Affirmed by ITC

Jeuveau Sales and Marketing Continue Under Bond

All Options Under Review to Resolve Legal Dispute

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today announced that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued its final determination in the action brought by Allergan and Medytox against Daewoong and Evolus. In its notice, the ITC affirmed in part the initial determination of the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) finding a violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 as it relates to certain manufacturing processes. However, the ITC reversed the ALJ’s finding that a trade secret exists with respect to Medytox’s bacterial strain. The Commission issued orders preventing the import, sale and marketing of Jeuveau in the United States for 21 months, reduced from the 10-year recommendation by the ALJ in July 2020. Today’s decision is not final until the 60-day presidential review period is complete during which time the Company plans to fund a bond to allow for the continued sales and marketing of Jeuveau in the United States.

“There’s no immediate impact to the availability of Jeuveau in the United States. We will now focus on overturning the decision by mobilizing interested parties close to this matter through the presidential review process,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. “We recognize it has been a challenging time for employees and customers and I want to thank you for standing with us while we continue to try to resolve this matter. In my experience, it’s uncommon for intellectual property disputes to result in a pharmaceutical product being restricted from the market. We remain committed to finding a resolution to this legal matter, including reasonable settlement terms with Allergan’s new owner, AbbVie, and Medytox.”

About the Commission’s Orders

The ITC issued two orders 1) a limited exclusion order prohibiting the importation of Jeuveau into the United States for a period of 21 months and 2) a cease and desist order preventing the Company from, among other things, selling, marketing, or promoting such imported Jeuveau in the United States for a period of 21 months.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure technology. Jeuveau is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Evolus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evolus Provides Update on United States International Trade Commission (ITC) Case Section 337 Violation Partially Affirmed by ITC Jeuveau Sales and Marketing Continue Under Bond All Options Under Review to Resolve Legal Dispute NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
EOLS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Evolus, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 15, 2020
09.12.20
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Evolus, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
08.12.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Evolus, Inc. Investors of Important December 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – EOLS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.07.20
12
Evolus, Inc. KursVERDOPPLER startet - jetzt mit 4 BUY Ratings!