Santander launches Tienda.Santander.cl, a new and innovative digital marketplace

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) announces the launch of Tienda Santander, a new virtual space where clients with a Santander credit card will be able to securely purchase Apple products in up to 24 payment installments without interest, including the new iPhone 12 lineup. 

This is another important step in the Bank’s digital strategy. Tienda Santander will add new products and benefits to its offerings on an ongoing basis, from everyday essentials to leisure products like travel packages, gastronomic experiences, and the latest technology, making access to high-value offerings easier to acquire through this new business model. 

As part of an exclusive launch offer, the first customers1 to purchase an iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini will receive a 50% off discount on AirPods and AirPods Pro2. Other iPhone models, including iPhone SE and the complete iPhone 11 lineup, will also be available at launch with many more Apple products to be added over the next couple of months.

The launch of Tienda Santander corresponds with the recent arrival of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for Santander customers. The iPhone 12 lineup introduces a reimagined design featuring an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, the powerful A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, and advanced new camera systems, including the ability to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision, and much more. 

“Through Tienda Santander, we can offer our customers a space in which they can browse and shop in a safe and secure manner from the comfort of their own homes, while receiving multiple benefits such as the accumulation of LATAM Pass Miles. It is a very important step for us and is part of the experience and value that we want to deliver to our clients. In addition, we’re excited to be offering the recently launched iPhone 12 lineup, introducing four models, making it easier than ever for customers to find the perfect iPhone to fit their lifestyle,” said Marcos Thomas, Innovation and Strategic Alliances Senior Vice President at Banco Santander.

For more information, please visit Tienda.Santander.cl

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in the Chilean market in terms of loans and assets. As of September 30, 2020, the Bank had total assets of US$ 72.9 billion, loans net of provisions of US$ 43.2 billion, deposits of US$ 32.7 billion, and total equity of US$ 4.8 billion. The BIS capital ratio as of September 30, 2020 was 15.1%, with a core capital ratio of 10.7%. Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A1 rating from Moody's, A from Standard and Poor's, and A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency.

1 There are a total of 800 units that will form part of this offer. There is no limit per customer. 

2 Customers will receive a 50% discount on AirPods Pro when purchasing an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, and a 50% off on 2nd Gen AirPods when purchasing an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12. 


