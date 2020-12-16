Globalive Technology Announces Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Yooma Corp. to Complete its Previously Announced Reverse Takeover Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalive Technology Inc. (TSX-V: LIVE) (the “ Company ”), a technology company based in Toronto, Ontario, announced today that it has signed a binding arrangement agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Yooma Corp. (“ Yooma ”) to complete its previously announced arm’s length reverse take-over of Yooma (the “ Transaction ”). The Transaction is to be completed by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the common shares of the resulting issuer (the “ Resulting Issuer ”) continuing following the amalgamation of the Company and Yooma to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”). The CSE has conditional approved the listing of the Resulting Issuer shares on completion of the Transaction subject to customary conditions.

The Transaction

Subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, and the satisfaction of other conditions precedent, the Transaction will involve: (i) the Company transferring all of its material assets and liabilities, other than cash required to remain in the Company by the Arrangement Agreement (the "Legacy Assets"), to a newly formed holding company ("SpinCo") in consideration for non-voting common shares of SpinCo, (ii) the distribution by the Company of such non-voting common shares of SpinCo to its shareholders, which will entitle such shareholders to share pro rata in any net proceeds realized from the Legacy Assets; and (iii) the amalgamation of the Company and Yooma to form the Resulting Issuer.

Yooma shareholders will receive common shares of the Resulting Issuer (“Resulting Issuer Shares”) in exchange for their shares in Yooma. The number of Resulting Issuer Shares to be received by shareholders of Yooma and shareholders of the Company will be based on aggregate consideration of approximately US$25 million allocated to Yooma and the value of all assets remaining in the Company on closing (including cash and cash-equivalents), plus US$500,000 for the shareholders of the Company. The Company estimates that it will hold cash and cash equivalents of no less than US$4,500,000 by the closing date of the Transaction.