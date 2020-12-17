Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform

Skillz Inc. (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today became the first publicly-traded mobile esports platform, following the completion of its combination with special purpose acquisition company Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC). The combined company is named Skillz Inc. and its common stock will begin trading tomorrow on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SKLZ”. With $250 million in cash and no debt on the balance sheet, Skillz is poised to capitalize on the massive growth expected in mobile gaming.

“We built Skillz on the founding belief that esports are for everyone, and have made significant progress toward our vision of enabling everyone to share in the future of competition,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. “We stand at the intersection of mobile gaming and esports, perhaps the two most exciting growth opportunities of the next decade. I thank the entire Skillz team for their dedication, passion, and creativity, which have led us to this incredible moment on our journey to build the competition layer of the internet.”

With just a fraction of the world’s 2.7 billion gamers on its platform today, Skillz has a long runway for growth in building its service for the 10 million game developers globally. Skillz is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding mobile gaming market, which is expected to more than double by 2025 to $150 billion. As Skillz moves beyond casual esports into new genres, adds new monetization models, and enters new geographies, the company’s addressable market will increase substantially. Going international is a significant opportunity for Skillz. The international market is four times larger than the North American market and represents less than 10% of Skillz revenue today.

Skillz has pioneered the future of the gaming industry, enabling developers to monetize their content five times better than ads or in-app purchases. The company’s platform enables game developers to expand the reach of their games and scale their businesses. Leveraging powerful network effects built out of the platform’s data science, Skillz drives more user engagement, higher conversion, and monetization. Core to the company’s proprietary advantages is patented anti-cheat and anti-fraud technology designed to ensure trust and fairness.