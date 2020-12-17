Johnson Outdoors Inc. Annual Shareholders Meeting

RACINE, Wisc., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will hold its Annual Shareholders meeting on Thursday, February 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Due to public health concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting will be a completely “virtual meeting.” Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020, will be able to attend the annual meeting as well as vote and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JOUT2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on their Notice of Annual Meeting or Proxy Card or the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.



A live listen-only web cast of the Annual Meeting may also be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay of the audio cast will be available for 30 days on the Internet.