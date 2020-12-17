 

Johnson Outdoors Inc. Annual Shareholders Meeting

RACINE, Wisc., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will hold its Annual Shareholders meeting on Thursday, February 25, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Due to public health concerns arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting will be a completely “virtual meeting.” Shareholders of record as of December 18, 2020, will be able to attend the annual meeting as well as vote and submit questions during the live webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JOUT2021 and entering the 16-digit control number included on their Notice of Annual Meeting or Proxy Card or the instructions that accompanied their proxy materials.

A live listen-only web cast of the Annual Meeting may also be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay of the audio cast will be available for 30 days on the Internet.

Information pertinent to the items to be voted upon during the Company’s Annual Meeting will be available in the Proxy Statement mailed to shareholders of record on or about January 8, 2021, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date. The Company’s Annual Report and Proxy Statement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.johnsonoutdoors.com under Investors.

About Johnson Outdoors Inc.

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping.  Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak; Carlisle paddles; Minn Kota fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon downriggers; Humminbird marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO dive equipment; Jetboil outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!camping and hiking equipment. 

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

At Johnson Outdoors Inc.  
David Johnson      Patricia Penman
VP & Chief Financial Officer     VP – Marketing Services & Global Communications
262-631-6600        262-631-6600


 


