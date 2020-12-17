Pandemic Accelerates Australia’s Broad Move Toward Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Australian companies are joining a broad movement in the country toward cloud computing and digital transformation, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Australia, the first such ISG report focusing on the country’s digital business provider ecosystem, finds many Australian enterprises looking for digital ways to be more competitive, improve supply chains, enable remote working and ensure business continuity. These goals became even more urgent with the arrival of the pandemic, which severely disrupted business practices even though it did not affect Australia as much as some countries, ISG says.

“As an important IT market with a mature digital business consulting sector, Australia is aggressively adopting new development and business methods,” said Scott Bertsch, ISG partner and head of ISG Asia Pacific, based in Sydney. “Enterprises, supported by their providers, are moving toward DevOps modes of working and engaging more closely with users, closely linking the areas of customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and digital transformation (DX).”

While most organizations in Australia still have a long way to go from traditional IT processes and in-house data centers to cloud computing, many are hiring developers and encouraging all employees to look for ways to implement digital solutions quickly, the report adds. The need to become more agile, in terms of both technology and culture, has become all the more clear with the pandemic.

Australia is also highly advanced in customer experience techniques and technologies, with demanding consumers and a thriving market for digital design, ISG says. A key part of digital business, customer experience development helps enterprises understand their customers’ behavior and design an interaction path that leads potential buyers toward a purchase or brand commitment.

The blockchain market in Australia is small but vibrant, the report finds. Service providers have proved the viability of the technology through numerous use cases in the country, many in the banking, financial services and insurance industry and the country’s emerging FinTech sector. Other applications have been demonstrated in supply chain, tracking, payment services and document and contract processing.