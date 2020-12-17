 

Pandemic Accelerates Australia’s Broad Move Toward Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 00:00  |  75   |   |   

First ISG Provider Lens report on digital business in Australia finds many enterprises adopting agile development and management methods in the face of business disruptions

SYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Australian companies are joining a broad movement in the country toward cloud computing and digital transformation, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for Australia, the first such ISG report focusing on the country’s digital business provider ecosystem, finds many Australian enterprises looking for digital ways to be more competitive, improve supply chains, enable remote working and ensure business continuity. These goals became even more urgent with the arrival of the pandemic, which severely disrupted business practices even though it did not affect Australia as much as some countries, ISG says.

“As an important IT market with a mature digital business consulting sector, Australia is aggressively adopting new development and business methods,” said Scott Bertsch, ISG partner and head of ISG Asia Pacific, based in Sydney. “Enterprises, supported by their providers, are moving toward DevOps modes of working and engaging more closely with users, closely linking the areas of customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and digital transformation (DX).”

While most organizations in Australia still have a long way to go from traditional IT processes and in-house data centers to cloud computing, many are hiring developers and encouraging all employees to look for ways to implement digital solutions quickly, the report adds. The need to become more agile, in terms of both technology and culture, has become all the more clear with the pandemic.

Australia is also highly advanced in customer experience techniques and technologies, with demanding consumers and a thriving market for digital design, ISG says. A key part of digital business, customer experience development helps enterprises understand their customers’ behavior and design an interaction path that leads potential buyers toward a purchase or brand commitment.

The blockchain market in Australia is small but vibrant, the report finds. Service providers have proved the viability of the technology through numerous use cases in the country, many in the banking, financial services and insurance industry and the country’s emerging FinTech sector. Other applications have been demonstrated in supply chain, tracking, payment services and document and contract processing.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pandemic Accelerates Australia’s Broad Move Toward Cloud Computing, Digital Transformation First ISG Provider Lens report on digital business in Australia finds many enterprises adopting agile development and management methods in the face of business disruptionsSYDNEY, Australia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Many Australian …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Bombardier gewinnt Auftrag zur Lieferung von bis zu 117 neuen FLEXITY-Straßenbahnen für die ...
Nokia provides a mid-point update on strategy and operating model
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
ISS launches OneISS strategy with new operating model
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Enterprises in France Showing Growing Interest in the Public Cloud During Pandemic
15.12.20
Lieferkettenunterbrechungen und geänderten Kundenanforderungen durch COVID-19: EMEA-Fertigungsunternehmen prüfen Digitalisierungspläne
14.12.20
U.S. Enterprises Rocked by COVID-19 Accelerate Digital Transformation to Prepare for a New Future
14.12.20
EMEA Manufacturers Eye Digitization Plans as COVID-19 Disrupts Supply Chains, Impacts Customer Needs
11.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
11.12.20
German Enterprises Focus on Digital Transformation in Wake of COVID-19 Disruptions
10.12.20
U.K. Enterprises Seize on COVID Crisis to Kickstart Digital Transformation for Current and Future Challenges
10.12.20
Nordic Enterprises Accelerating Digital Transformation in Response to Pandemic
09.12.20
Brazilian Enterprises Speed Up Digital Transformations as COVID-19 Changes Business Realities Overnight
09.12.20
Deutsche Unternehmen schwenken in der Pandemie auf die Public Cloud um und stärken damit AWS und sein Partner-Ökosystem