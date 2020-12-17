Certara Announces Closing of Its Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Certara, Inc. (“Certara”), a global leader in biosimulation by 2019 revenue, today announced that on December 15, 2020, it closed its upsized initial public offering of 33,413,250 shares of common stock at $23.00 per share. The closing includes 4,358,250 shares sold upon full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Certara sold 14,630,000 shares of its common stock, and certain selling stockholders sold 18,783,250 shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Certara from the offering were approximately $336.5 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses. Certara did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by the selling stockholders.

The offering was made through an underwriting group led by Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities, who acted as lead joint book-running managers, and Credit Suisse, Barclays and William Blair, who acted as joint book-running managers.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 29255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

