C.H. Robinson Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

“This is an important step forward in our company’s continued commitment to strong corporate governance, sustainable business practices and the cultivation of a diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Bob Biesterfeld, C.H. Robinson’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a large, global company in the supply chain industry, we know we have a unique opportunity to help drive real, lasting change. These commitments are a key priority for us and we’re confident we can expand our impact while delivering exceptional value to our customers, carriers, employees and communities.”

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), a global logistics company, today issued its first annual sustainability report as part of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. The 2019 report highlights the results of the company’s inaugural materiality assessment and is a critical step in the company’s ESG strategy, which includes a commitment to addressing climate change, supporting our stakeholders, advancing our diversity and inclusion initiatives, and responsible business practices.

The report outlines C.H. Robinson’s commitment to managing the risks and opportunities associated with ESG topics that are most material to the company and its stakeholders. This includes C.H. Robinson’s 2019 pledge to advance efforts in environmental stewardship by setting a goal to reduce emissions intensity 40% by 2025, using a 2018 baseline. C.H. Robinson’s 2019 Sustainability Report is available online at https://www.chrobinson.com/en-us/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With nearly $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 119,000 customers and 78,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Source: C.H. Robinson

CHRW-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216006037/en/