 

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $42.00 per share. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being sold by Phathom. The gross proceeds to Phathom from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $94.5 million. In addition, Phathom has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about December 21, 2020.

Phathom intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to fund the clinical development of vonoprazan and for working capital and general corporate purposes, including pre-commercial activities.

Jefferies, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Phathom pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from Guggenheim Securities LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-5548 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or from BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus were filed with the SEC and are available on the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

