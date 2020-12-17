 

Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 01:01  |  76   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloro Resources Ltd. (the “Company” or “Eloro”) (TSX-V: ELO; OTCQX: ELRRF; FSE: P2QM) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal financing (see Eloro press releases dated December 9, 2020), it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the applicable securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Under the terms of the financing, Haywood Securities Inc., as lead underwriter, and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the “Underwriters”) have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 3,548,400 units (the “Units”) at a price of Cdn$1.55 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for gross proceeds to the Company of Cdn$5,500,020 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share (a “Common Share”) of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of Cdn$2.00 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

In addition, the Company has agreed to grant to the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold under the Offering at a price per Unit equal to the Issue Price, on the same terms and conditions as the Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the Offering for continued exploration of the Company’s Iska Iska project in Bolivia, including 10,000 metres of additional diamond drilling planned to be carried out on the property (6,000 metres of drilling at Santa Barbara/Huayra Kasa and 4,000 metres of initial drilling at the Central Breccia Pipe). To date, the Company’s drill program at Iska Iska has completed more than 4,800 metres of drilling in 19 underground and surface drill holes. Assay results for the first five drill holes were reported in the Company’s November 18, 2020 press release; assay results for the balance of the holes are pending.

