 

Patterson Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

On December 15, 2020 the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2021.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

