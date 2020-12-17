 

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure” or the “Company”) (CSE: PULL) (XFRA: A2QJAJ), a plant-based extraction company, is pleased to announce that it intends to raise up to $4,000,000 via a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of special warrants (each, a “Special Warrant”) at a price of $0.505 per Special Warrant. The Special Warrants will automatically convert to units (the “Units”) upon the earlier of the receipt for a final prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units or four months and a day from the final closing date of the Offering. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the deemed exercise date of the Special Warrants.

The Special Warrants will be offered to accredited investors. The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to qualify the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Special Warrants by way of a short form prospectus (“Qualifying Prospectus”). The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4‐month hold period from the date of the closing of the Offering (the “Closing Date”) unless the Qualifying Prospectus is filed and receipted within that time.

Upon completion of the Offering, the Company will make an application to list the Warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”), subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange. The Special Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange or over‐the‐counter market.

In connection with the Offering, certain arm’s-length parties may receive a cash finder’s fee payment equal to up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Special Warrants that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, and warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) to purchase that number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the “Finder’s Warrant Shares”) equal to up to 6% of the Special Warrants that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties, with each Finder’s Warrant being exercisable for one Finder’s Warrant Share at a price of $0.65 per Finder’s Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from Closing Date.

