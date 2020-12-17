 

Tilray Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TLRY

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria Inc. is fair to Tilray shareholders.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share. In connection with the merger, Tilray shareholders will be required to authorize the issuance of Tilray shares to Aphria shareholders. Following completion of the merger, Aphria will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, with Aphria shareholders owning approximately 62% of Tilray.

The investigation concerns whether Tilray and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Tilray shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Tilray shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger. On behalf of Tilray shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

