 

Cenovus and Husky announce Court of Queen’s Bench approval of proposed business combination

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 01:38  |  60   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the previously announced Plan of Arrangement to combine the two companies. The court’s approval follows separate votes held on December 15, 2020 in which Cenovus common shareholders and Husky common shareholders, optionholders and preferred shareholders supported the proposed transaction to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader.

Closing of the transaction remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and to other customary closing conditions.

ADVISORY
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, about our current expectations, estimates and projections about the future, based on certain assumptions made by Cenovus and Husky in light of their experience and perception of historical trends. Although Cenovus and Husky believe that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release is identified by words such as “schedule”, “will” or similar expressions and includes suggestions of future outcomes, including statements about the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as Cenovus's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Cenovus and Husky undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. Developing forward-looking information involves reliance on a number of assumptions and consideration of certain risks and uncertainties, some of which are specific to Cenovus and/or Husky and others that apply to the industry generally. Material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include successful closing of the transaction within expected timelines.

