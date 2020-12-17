Cenovus and Husky announce Court of Queen’s Bench approval of proposed business combination

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) are pleased to announce the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta has issued a final order approving the previously announced Plan of Arrangement to combine the two companies. The court’s approval follows separate votes held on December 15, 2020 in which Cenovus common shareholders and Husky common shareholders, optionholders and preferred shareholders supported the proposed transaction to combine the two companies into a resilient integrated energy leader.

