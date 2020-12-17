 

Global Machine Tools Market was Valued at US$ 71709.79 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 7.33% Over the Forecast Period - says Absolute Markets Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 02:00  |  17   |   |   

PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global machine tools market. Machine tools that are controlled with the help of computers are increasingly used for product manufacturing. This is because the companies are facing considerable shortages when it comes to manpower, especially with the social distancing measures enforced across the globe.
Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=752 

  • The automotive industry accounted for a considerable share in the global machine tools market in 2019. The added focus on automation in the manufacture of automobiles, coupled with the higher demand for both commercial and passenger vehicles has prompted companies to adopt complex machine tools which are based on IoT. These tools can be controlled with the help of smart devices. Furthermore, machine tools that are capable of generating valuable data which drives efficiency are also expected to become popular in the coming years in this market.
  • China is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global machine tools market as far as the countries are concerned. The immense focus on manufacturing in the country which is being backed by government norms that promote local manufacturing is expected to fuel this growth. Also, the popularity of B2B e-commerce platforms is expected to help in the faster distribution and increased penetration of machine tools in China. Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd.'s machine tools like lathes, cutting machines, etc., are available on Alibaba's platform.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=752 

  • Some of the players operating in the global machine tools market are AMADA Co., LTD., CHIRON Group SE, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation, DMG MORI. CO., LTD., Doosan Machine Tools, FFG European & American Holdings GmbH, Georg Fischer Ltd., GF Machining Solutions Management SA, GROB-WERKE GmbH & Co. KG, Haas Automation, Inc, Hurco Companies, Inc., HYUNDAI WIA, JOYSUNG, JTEKT Corporation., Komatsu NTC., MAGMACHINES, Makino, Okuma, POWERMATIC, Schuler AG, Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd., The Lincoln Electric Company, Tormach Inc.,TRUMPF, Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, amongst others.

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Machine-Tools-2020-2028-752

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com 
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Machine Tools Market was Valued at US$ 71709.79 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 7.33% Over the Forecast Period - says Absolute Markets Insights PUNE, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the global machine tools market. Machine tools that are controlled with the help of computers are increasingly used for product manufacturing. This is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the ...
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Cantargia has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 564 million
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
E-Tech's ALTANT Ozonized Alcohol Disinfectant Shown to Inactivate Both Novel Coronavirus and Swine ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe
Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market Worth $ 383.89 million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.92% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments