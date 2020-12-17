 

Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated Metastatic HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

  • MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb) is the first HER2-targeted therapy to have improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus Herceptin (trastuzumab), both combined with chemotherapy, in a head-to-head Phase 3 clinical trial
  • MARGENZA is approved, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease
  • Product launch in U.S. anticipated in March 2021

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited’s (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) partner MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal-antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved MARGENZA, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease. MARGENZA is being further developed by MacroGenics for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer, with support by Zai Lab in Greater China. The approval in breast cancer in the U.S. was based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 3 SOPHIA trial.

“We congratulate our partner MacroGenics for this great success,” said Samantha Du, Ph.D., Founder, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “We look forward to bringing this important medicine to metastatic breast cancer patients in China as soon as possible. We are also participating in the global Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY clinical trial of margetuximab plus checkpoint blockade, with or without chemotherapy, as a potential first-line treatment for patients in front-line gastroesophageal cancer.”

The approval for MARGENZA was based on data from SOPHIA, a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial. The study, which included 536 patients, showed a statistically significant 24% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death with MARGENZA plus chemotherapy compared with trastuzumab plus chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR]=0.76; 95% CI, 0.59-0.98; P=0.033; median PFS 5.8 vs 4.9 months). The objective response rate for MARGENZA plus chemotherapy was 22% and for trastuzumab plus chemotherapy was 16%. The final Overall Survival (OS) analysis is expected in the second half of 2021.

