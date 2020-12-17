Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (“SMIC”) (Other OTC: SMICY) securities between April 23, 2020 and September 26, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 8, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

SMIC purports to be an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (“IC”), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks and various types of wafers. The Company distributes its products in China and to overseas markets, such as Europe and the United States.

On September 4, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled “EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC.”

On this news, SMIC’s ADR price fell $3.08 per ADR, or over 20%, to close at $12.02 per ADR on September 8, 2020, the next trading day.

On September 26, 2020, Reuters published an article entitled “U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of military use.”

On this news, SMIC’s ADR price fell $0.57 per ADR, or 4.7%, to close at $11.47 per ADR on September 28, 2020, the next trading day.

The complaint, filed on December 10, 2020, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was an “unacceptable risk” that equipment supplied to SMIC would be used for military purposes; (2) SMIC was foreseeably at risk of facing U.S. restrictions; (3) as a result of restrictions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, certain of SMIC's suppliers would need “difficult-to-obtain” individual export licenses; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased SMIC securities during the Class Period and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005940/en/