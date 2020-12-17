 

Dada Group’s Philip Kuai New era of local on-demand retail has come in China

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 04:40  |  67   |   |   

Shanghai, China, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In November, Philip Kuai, Dada Group’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, attended and delivered remarks at China Chain Store & Franchise Association’s (“CCFA”) 2020 China National Retail Congress in Shanghai. In his address, Mr. Kuai discussed how Dada’s model delivers value to retailers, brands and consumers by shaping a new era of local on-demand retail in China. Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”) is China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform.

Mr. Kuai’s remarks were titled “Embracing the New Decade: The Age of Micro E-commerce”. He opened with a discussion around the evolution of e-commerce in China and shared insights into Dada’s focus on building a low-cost, highly-efficient logistics infrastructure, expanding the Company’s brand and retailer partnerships and the increasing market potential of online on-demand retail.

“From long-distance to short-distance e-commerce, and now the era of micro e-commerce, the retail landscape in China has been steadily developing for more than 20 years, yet only a small percentage of that activity currently takes place online,” noted Mr. Kuai. “With 80% of retailing activities in China still happening offline rather than online, Dada believes that digitization and the implementation of on-demand delivery are key opportunities to further advance e-commerce in China in the years to come.”

In 2014, Dada founded Dada Now, an open local on-demand delivery platform. Leveraging cutting-edge proprietary technologies and deep insights into the logistics industry, Dada Now has developed into a leading local on-demand delivery platform in China open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. In 2016, Dada extended its core capabilities from local on-demand delivery to local on-demand retail by acquiring JDDJ, the former local retail platform and a strategic asset of JD Group. JDDJ has since quickly built its reputation by delivering top-notch services to retailers and brand owners and offering high-quality on-demand retail experience for consumers.

