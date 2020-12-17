 

St Kitts and Nevis Foreign Minister Adds Nearly 26 New Countries with Full Visa Waiver in Five Years

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly 40 years, the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has been a highly efficient, cost-effective and lawful path to obtaining full second citizenship in the scenic, peaceful country. One of the primary rewards that flock individuals to the Programme is the attained ability to travel to nearly 160 countries and territories with the nation's coveted passport. The document can be obtained after passing due diligence checks and making an investment of USD$150,000 in the country's government fund.

While there are many different types of visas to enter foreign borders, visa-free access is what determines how powerful a passport is. Just this month, the Federation and the Kingdom of Eswatini signed a visa waiver agreement. Additionally, St Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Jordan this month. The policy states that nationals from both nations with a valid passport shall be exempted from visa requirements for entry. The visa-free list, however, expands regularly, as St Kitts and Nevis' Foreign Affairs Minister Mark Brantley focuses on establishing new diplomatic relations and visa waiver agreements frequently.

More recently, St Kitts and Nevis established a visa waiver with the Republic of North Macedonia. Dr. Kevin M. Isaacs, the dual-island nation's High Commissioner met with Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the United Kingdom Alexsandra Miovska to sign the agreement in London on December 15th. Minister Brantley told CS Global Partners  "[This] means we have added 26 new countries with a full visa waiver and two with partial visa waiver in the last five years. We have also broadened our diplomatic footprint with 37 new formal diplomatic relations in that same time."

Dual citizenship and Citizenship by Investment Programmes have long been in place as a viable option for those wanting to diversify their options. With a second passport from St Kitts and Nevis, one's travel and business scope are substantially broadened. For investors who decide to build a business in the thriving tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis, it is easy to find a qualified English-speaking workforce available.

The fastest and most straightforward route to second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis is the Sustainable Growth Fund which currently offers applicants a limited-time offer. Until January 15th, 2021, families of up to four who choose to become citizens only need to invest $150,000 instead of $195,000.

