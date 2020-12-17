 

EQS-News IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 06:50  |  30   |   |   

EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO
IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share

17.12.2020 / 06:50

With Bioatla (Nasdaq: BCAB), another private company from the HBM Healthcare Investments portfolio successfully went public yesterday. The company placed 10.5 million new shares at USD 18.00, raising USD 189 million. On yesterday's first trading day, the share price rose to USD 31.02 (+72.3%).

HBM Healthcare Investments first invested USD 11.5 million in Bioatla in June 2020 and increased its stake by a further USD 17.6 million in the IPO. Following the IPO, HBM Healthcare Investments holds 2.69 million Bioatla shares with a total value of USD 83.5 million. The IPO increases the net value per HBM-share (NAV) by CHF 5.89 (+2.0%, was not yet included in NAV as of 15 December 2020).

BioAtla is developing a novel class of highly specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer.

Earlier this month, Seer Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. HBM Healthcare Investments was among Seer's early investors and has participated indirectly through HBM Genomics and later also directly in various rounds of the company's financing since December 2017. HBM Genomics is an investment vehicle for early stage investments in emerging companies with new technologies and is owned by HBM Healthcare Investments. The revaluation of the investment based on Seer's share price as at mid-December resulted in a gain of CHF 5.43 per HBM-share and was already reflected in the NAV as of 15 December 2020 published yesterday.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: HBM Healthcare Investments AG
Bundesplatz 1
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41438887171
Fax: +41438887172
E-mail: info@hbmhealthcare.com
Internet: https://www.hbmhealthcare.com
ISIN: CH0012627250
Valor: 1262725
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1155892

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

1155892  17.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1155892&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHBM Healthcare Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share EQS Group-News: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): IPO IPOs of Bioatla and Seer boost HBM Healthcare Investments' net asset value per share 17.12.2020 / 06:50 With Bioatla (Nasdaq: BCAB), another private company from the HBM Healthcare …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Nagarro nimmt den Handel an der Frankfurter Börse auf
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro Debuts as an Independent, Publicly Listed Company
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
Verdopplung mit Signalwirkung: Bought-Deal-Finanzierung bringt 10 Millionen Dollar.
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Smartbroker wird ein Jahr alt: Berliner Online-Broker verwaltet bereits ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments (deutsch)
06:50 Uhr
EQS-News: Börsengänge von Bioatla und Seer steigern den inneren Wert je Aktie von HBM Healthcare Investments

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
21
HBM Healthcare