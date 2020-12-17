PRESS RELEASE December 17, 2020





2019-2020 Annual Results

Strong cash flow generation despite the health crisis

EXEL Industries group CEO Yves Belegaud said: “Within an extremely turbulent context on a general and sanitary stand point, the EXEL Industries group has demonstrated an excellent resilience. Our operational results were slightly higher than last year despite a light decrease of our top line, and the cash flow generation enabled us to cover a significant portion of the iNTEC acquisition cost. Our ability to overcome these periods year after year is underpinned by continuing diversification, which enables us to manage fluctuating business cycles. In the future, we will reap the benefits of the operational performance improvement plans and the renewal of our businesses in order to serve our customers. I am particularly proud of the way the teams have been engaged in overcoming this environment, both regarding adherence to precautionary health measures and restructured working patterns as well as our flexibility in adjusting costs, all achieved while the group continued the transformation initiated last year.”