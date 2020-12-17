 

Press news Biocartis Group NV DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING VOTING SECURITIES

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

17 December 2020, 07:00 CET

DISCLOSURE OF OUTSTANDING VOTING SECURITIES

Mechelen, Belgium, 17 December 2020 - Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today announces that 1,163,575 new shares were issued on 14 December 2020 as a result of the conversion of 150 4% Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2024, as previously announced on 7 December 2020.

In view hereof, and in accordance with article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the ‘Belgian Act’), the outstanding share capital and outstanding voting securities of the Company can be summarised as follows:

  • Total outstanding share capital: EUR 575,456.63;
  • Total outstanding voting securities: 57,545,663;
  • Total outstanding voting rights: 57,545,663;
  • Shares that can still be issued: 14,316,006 shares (each share entailing one voting right), of which:
    • 294,375 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 294,375 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the ‘2013 Plan’ for employees, consultants and management members, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option;
    • 210,052 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 210,052 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the ‘2015 Plan’ for employees, consultants, management members and directors, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option;
    • 1,212,365 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 1,212,365 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the ‘2017 Plan’ for the CEO, entitling the holder thereof to acquire one new share per option;
    • 571,560 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 571,560 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the ‘2018 Plan’ for (mainly) certain selected employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as for consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries, independent directors of the Company and directors of the Company's subsidiaries, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option;
    • 695,476 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 695,476 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2020 Plan' for members of the personnel of the Company and/or its subsidiaries, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option;
    • 860,000 shares can be issued upon the exercise of 860,000 outstanding share options (each share option having the form of a subscription right) that are still outstanding under the '2020B Plan' for members of the executive management of the Company, entitling the holders thereof to acquire one new share per option; and
    • 10,472,178 shares can be issued upon the conversion of all 1,350 outstanding 4.00 per cent senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2024 (the ‘2024 Convertible Bonds’) at their current conversion price of EUR 12.8913 per share, provided, however, that the conversion price of the 2024 Convertible Bonds may be subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms and conditions of the 2024 Convertible Bonds.

Pursuant to the Belgian Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

