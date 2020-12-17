ATEC Continues to Advance Clinical Prowess with Renewed Agreement to Acquire EOS Imaging

Improves clinical performance in spine by adding unprecedented information to the AlphaInformatiX Platform

Accelerates revenue growth through immediate access to EOS’ prestigious 380-unit installed base, which overlaps minimally with ATEC’s client base

Facilitates future global expansion via EOS’ established infrastructure

Leverages the portfolio adoption driven by SafeOp with significant incremental opportunities to monetize clinical information

Hosting webcast for investors December 17 at 6:00 A.M. PT



CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire EOS imaging, SA, for a purchase price of $79.7 million, plus the retirement debt of $37.2 million, in an all-cash transaction.

“SafeOp has substantiated the value of clinically actionable information by accelerating product adoption across our portfolio,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our original investment thesis for EOS as a solution to better inform surgery never changed. With this transaction, we take another major step toward distinguishing ATEC clinical performance with improved information from diagnosis through follow-up.”