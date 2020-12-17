ATEC Continues to Advance Clinical Prowess with Renewed Agreement to Acquire EOS Imaging
- Improves clinical performance in spine by adding unprecedented information to the AlphaInformatiX Platform
- Accelerates revenue growth through immediate access to EOS’ prestigious 380-unit installed base, which overlaps minimally with ATEC’s client base
- Facilitates future global expansion via EOS’ established infrastructure
- Leverages the portfolio adoption driven by SafeOp with significant incremental opportunities to monetize clinical information
Hosting webcast for investors December 17 at 6:00 A.M. PT
CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (“ATEC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATEC), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire EOS imaging, SA, for a purchase price of $79.7 million, plus the retirement debt of $37.2 million, in an all-cash transaction.
“SafeOp has substantiated the value of clinically actionable information by accelerating product adoption across our portfolio,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our original investment thesis for EOS as a solution to better inform surgery never changed. With this transaction, we take another major step toward distinguishing ATEC clinical performance with improved information from diagnosis through follow-up.”
EOS imaging is globally recognized for its rapid, low dose, biplanar full-body imaging and 3D modeling capabilities. EOS technology informs the entire surgical process by capturing a calibrated, full-body image in a standing (weight-bearing) position, enabling precise measurement of anatomical angles and dimensions. The resulting imaging drives a more accurate understanding of patient alignment during diagnosis, characterizes bone quality, elevates the likelihood of surgical goal fulfillment by integrating a fully informed plan into surgery, and supports a post-operative assessment against the original surgical plan.
Growth through the monetization of improved outcomes
Uniting ATEC’s AlphaInformatiX platform with EOS’ technology will create a platform distinctively equipped to address the requirements of spine surgery.
- Reduces cost to serve with precise pre-surgical planning that significantly improves inventory efficiency;
- Facilitates patient-specific implants and expands optionality with distinctive bone quality measurements that can improve treatment effectiveness;
- Informs the restoration of alignment with a scientific, objective, data-driven approach to meet a crucial, unmet need in spine that is most correlated with long-term successful outcomes;1
- Expands ATEC’s academic reach through EOS’ wealth of installations in research institutions and influence shaped by over 500 peer-reviewed scientific articles and endorsement by thought leaders worldwide;
- Provides immediate access to EOS’ 380-unit installed base and expedites ATEC’s future ability to enter and penetrate key
international markets.
