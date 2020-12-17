 

Sequana Medical Announces January 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

17.12.2020   

GHENT, Belgium, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces that its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences, being held in parallel with the JP Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference.

10th Annual LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event, 6-8 and 11-14 January 2021

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021, 11-14 January 2021
The company presentation with webcast by Ian Crosbie, CEO, will be available on demand as of 11 January 2021 on the Conference website and on the Sequana Medical Investors website.

To request a one-on-one meeting with Sequana Medical management at one of these events, contact us at IR@sequanamedical.com.

For more information, please contact:

Sequana Medical
Lies Vanneste, Director Investor Relations
Tel: +32 498 05 35 79
Email: IR@sequanamedical.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp, Melissa Gardiner
Tel: +44 203 709 5000
Email: sequanamedical@consilium-comms.com   		LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
Tel: +41 79 367 6254
Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com   

About Sequana Medical
Sequana Medical is a commercial stage medical device company developing the alfapump platform for the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure where diuretics are no longer effective. Fluid overload is a fast growing complication of advanced liver disease driven by NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) related cirrhosis and a common complication in heart failure. The U.S. market for the alfapump resulting from NASH-related cirrhosis is forecast to exceed €3 billion annually within the next 10-20 years. The heart failure market for the alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal) is estimated to be over €5 billion annually in the U.S. and EU5 by 2026. Both indications leverage Sequana Medical's alfapump, a unique, fully implanted wireless device that automatically pumps fluid from the abdomen into the bladder, where it is naturally eliminated through urination.

