Alchimie Announces 19 New Channels Launched or Being Launched in Q4 2020 and Confirms Its Dynamic Development in France and Internationally

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI – PEA-PME eligible) , an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, confirms its dynamic development in France and internationally.

Alchimie's Spanish offering now comprises six channels, which in due course will enable it to target the huge pool of potential subscribers in South America. Two new channels ( El mapa de Sebas, WikiSeba ), co-published mainly with YouTubers, have been launched in Spain in the past few weeks;

), co-published mainly with YouTubers, have been launched in Spain in the past few weeks; In the United Kingdom, the Group has enhanced its offering with four new channels, including The Big Issue and others co-published with celebrities Jo Wood, Raphaël Rowe and Dr Karan , thus significantly expanding its library aimed at English-speaking subscribers, one of the main growth drivers in terms of subscribers;

and others co-published with celebrities and , thus significantly expanding its library aimed at English-speaking subscribers, one of the main growth drivers in terms of subscribers; In France, seven channels, in particular TV Green , a second channel co-published with Aerion, and others co-published Thierry Coste or Benoit Hamon , have been launched or are being launched since last September;

, a second channel co-published with Aerion, and others co-published or , have been launched or are being launched since last September; Lastly, a new channel co-published with magazine Spektrum der Wissenschaft, on the theme of Science and Discovery, is being launched in Germany.

6,000 hours of new video content

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Alchimie signed several agreements with rights owners in Spain (Motion Pictures), the United Kingdom (Scorpion TV), Germany (Autentic Distribution), France (13 Productions, Ananda Media, Java Films) and the United States (Law & Crime TV, Horse & Country TV), expanding its catalogue by almost 6,000 hours of additional thematic video content.

Six new distribution agreements for Alchimie channels

Since September, Alchimie has also signed several distribution agreements with players such as Netgem in the United Kingdom and Xiaomi and ZTE in Europe. These agreements enable operators and hardware manufacturers to offer original content and monetize their audience while enhancing the visibility of Alchimie's platform and thus increasing the number of potential subscribers.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, founder and CEO of Alchimie, commented "Alchimie is moving forward in line with the new channel launch targets announced at the time of our IPO, as our platform will have 70 channels at 31 December 2020 as originally planned. Our many recent international launches illustrate the relevance and universal appeal of our model based on revenue sharing with rights owners, media and talents, and distributors. The signature of many new contracts with these three stakeholders has enabled us to successfully launch new thematic affinity channels. This also highlights the underlying potential for leverage, that is our ability to grow rapidly at controlled cost. In addition to increasing the number of channels in France, enriching our offering in Spain and the United Kingdom will enable us to address the world's two largest language markets, thus driving growth in our subscriber base.

We are therefore confident as regards year-end business levels and reaffirm our ability to deliver €27 million of revenue in 2020 with a subscriber base of 330,000 subscribers. These results reflect the strong structural growth in consumption of OTT video content, demand for which rocketed during the lockdowns, as well as our unique positioning in the affinity segment.

