 

Alphatec Holdings and EOS imaging Reach a New Agreement for the Acquisition of EOS imaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 07:23  |  96   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Africa, or Italy.
This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase any securities

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - Eligible PEA - PME) ("EOS"), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the execution of a new tender offer agreement (the "Tender Offer Agreement") with Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) ("ATEC"), a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, whereby ATEC would launch a tender offer for all the shares and the OCEANEs issued by EOS for a price of EUR 2.45 per EOS share (the "Offer").

  • Two medical technology leaders with complementary offerings join forces

Both companies highlight the benefits of this transaction, which will strengthen their position in the global orthopedic market. ATEC and EOS are two pioneers in their respective fields, and have contributed to revolutionizing the approach to orthopedic surgery.

We are pleased to revisit this transaction and eager to join the complementary strengths and know-how of our organizations. I am confident that we will quickly create a highly differentiated, end-to-end informational offering that will accelerate growth in the United States and pave the way for the future global expansion of our combined entity.” said Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer. “ATEC and EOS share a foundational belief in the power of information to improve surgical outcomes”.

ATEC has developed a high-differentiating solution, which allows the surgeon to access information in the operating room that combines the surgical approach, specific implants, nerve monitoring system and informatix platform. EOS offers a unique, clinically recognized solution to provide the surgeon a low-dose biplanar weight-bearing images, 3D biomechanical measures used to, among others, analyze the patient's sagittal balance, to plan the surgery and evaluate the post-operative result.

The combination of the two companies' portfolios is built to improve the patient care pathway from diagnosis to surgical planning, post-operative control and long-term follow-up. The complementary expertise promises to enhance surgical planning by integrating the specific characteristics of implants into the surgical approach. This provides the clinician critical information before and during the surgery.

Disclaimer

