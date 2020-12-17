 

DGAP-News EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 07:30  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION

17.12.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • TWO NOVEL SOLID TUMOUR TARGETS FROM THE PARTNERSHIP TRANSITION INTO DRUG DISCOVERY
  • TARGETS IDENTIFIED AND VALIDATED THROUGH EVOTEC'S PROPRIETARY PANOMICS PLATFORM


Hamburg, Germany, 17 December, 2020:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that the Company has achieved key milestones in its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in the field of targeted protein degradation with the first two targets transitioning into drug discovery after completing a comprehensive target validation process.

Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb (the successor in interest to Celgene) initiated their long-term strategic drug discovery and development partnership in the field of targeted protein degradation in 2018 with the goal to identify novel drug targets. The partnership leverages Evotec's proprietary PanOmics platform, which combines enhanced throughput proteomics, high throughput transcriptomics and cell imaging with an integrated data analysis platform PanHunter. This has enabled the generation of a pipeline of novel first-in-class targeted protein degradation projects.

The first two projects have now transitioned into lead optimisation after completing a comprehensive validation process on Evotec's platforms. Targeted degradation of these novel targets impacts an established cancer pathway with the promise of providing new therapeutic options for difficult-to-treat breast cancers. Evotec will be responsible for progressing the drug discovery programmes to IND filing.

Evotec receives undisclosed milestone payments as well as research funding for the further development of the programmes and can earn further significant success-based milestone payments. Additionally, Evotec is entitled to tiered, potentially double-digit royalties of the net sales of programmes developed under the partnership.

Seite 1 von 4
Evotec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous EVOTEC ACHIEVES KEY MILESTONES IN ITS COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB ON TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION 17.12.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Nagarro nimmt den Handel an der Frankfurter Börse auf
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr expanding automation business with majority stake in Teamtechnik
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC production ramp-up / AIXTRON's new SiC platform ...
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Smartbroker wird ein Jahr alt: Berliner Online-Broker verwaltet bereits ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
DGAP-DD: MagForce AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über die gutachtliche Stellungnahme durch Warth & Klein Grant ...
DGAP-News: BB BIOTECH AG: Moderna mit ihrem COVID-19-Impfstoff steht stellvertretend für die Innovationskraft ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Signature of Letter of Intent Regarding Initial Partial Sale of Voltabox Share Block and Awarding ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
16.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und Evotec (EVT) im Plus, Puma Biotech (0PB) gesucht
16.12.20
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE english
16.12.20
DGAP-DD: Evotec SE deutsch
15.12.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
14.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und BioFrontera (B8F) klettern; US-Sektor stark
12.12.20
Technologie Aktien: BigTech und TecDax Aktien – Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple + Siltronic!
11.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Qiagen (QIA) fest; US-Sektor gibt ab
11.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research startet Evotec mit 'Buy' - Ziel 33 Euro

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:22 Uhr
69.162
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
13.11.20
1.086
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
13.10.20
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE
08.05.20
7
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE VERÖFFENTLICHT ERGEBNISSE DES GESCHÄFTSJAHRES 2019: AUSGEZEICHNETE ENTWICKLUNG
06.05.20
2
[STICHTAG – Evotec] Anleger müssen Donnerstag dringend auf den heutigen Kursverlauf reagieren…