 

Managers of the INVL Technology portfolio company NRD Cyber Security will get option incentives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 07:30  |  53   |   |   

The managers of NRD Cyber Security, a cybersecurity company owned by the IT business investment company INVL Technology, will be given the incentive of options to acquire shares of the company. The Investment Committee of INVL Technology agreed that the managers of NRD Cyber Security will be able to acquire up to 10% of the company’s shares and thus participate in the increase of the company’s value.

This is the first company to benefit from the type of employee incentive programme approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of INVL Technology held on 29 October this year. One of the most important objectives is the engagement of key employees in the growth of the company’s value, so it is planned to allocate up to 10% of the growth in the company’s value exceeding the minimum annual return of 15% agreed by the parties, calculated against the initial value of EUR 6.6 million at the end of 2019.

Considering the services being developed by NRD Cyber Security and its proprietary products as well as their establishment on the global market, INVL Technology expects that NRD Cyber Security’s compound growth rate from the start of operations through 2024 will exceed 30% per year.

Additional information

The managers of NRD Cyber Security, a cybersecurity company owned by the IT business investment company INVL Technology, will be given the incentive of options to acquire shares of the company. The Investment Committee of INVL Technology agreed that the managers of NRD Cyber Security will be able to acquire up to 10% of the company’s shares and thus participate in the increase of the company’s value.

This is the first company to benefit from the type of employee incentive programme approved at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of INVL Technology held on 29 October this year. 

“One of the most important objectives is the engagement of key employees in the growth of the company’s value, so it is planned to allocate up to 10% of the growth in the company’s value exceeding the minimum annual return of 15% agreed by the parties, calculated against the initial value of EUR 6.6 million at the end of 2019,” said Kazimieras Tonkūnas, the chairman of INVL Technology’s Investment Committee.

He said cybersecurity is a rapidly growing field and the foundation for a successful business is motivated and professional experts. The option programme and right given to employees to participate in the company’s ownership will make it possible to align the interests of shareholders and employees and more effectively pursue objectives.

Last year NRD Cyber Security developed and enhanced proprietary products and ongoing cybersecurity maintenance services. Since 2018, the company has been conducting two research and product development projects with a value of EUR 2.1 million which are co-financed by the European Union.

Considering the services being developed by NRD Cyber Security and its proprietary products as well as their establishment on the global market, INVL Technology expects that NRD Cyber Security’s compound growth rate from the start of operations through 2024 will exceed 30% per year.

According to Vilius Benetis, the CEO of NRD Cyber Security, the Lithuania-based company is extremely active in the international arena – it is actively investing in research and experimental development (R&D) and is currently developing several proprietary products for markets in Africa, Europe and Asia. “Stock incentives will help us not only utilise modern economic and management principles but also remain competitive on the labour market and retain experienced professionals,” Benetis said.

NRD Cyber Security is a cybersecurity consultancy, security incident response and technology deployment and development company. Through its activities, the organisation aims to create a secure digital environment for countries, governments and businesses, and thus implements projects of varying scales around the world. The organisation is owned by INVL Technology, a company that invests in IT businesses and is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius exchange.

In July 2016, INVL Technology became a closed-end investment company (CEF). Its management was taken over by INVL Asset Management, which is part of Invalda INVL, one of the leading asset management groups in the Baltic States. INVL Technology’s companies operate in three directions: improvement of the business climate, e-governance, and IT services and software. INVL Technology will operate until 14 July 2026.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


INVL TECHNOL1/SHS 0.29 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Managers of the INVL Technology portfolio company NRD Cyber Security will get option incentives The managers of NRD Cyber Security, a cybersecurity company owned by the IT business investment company INVL Technology, will be given the incentive of options to acquire shares of the company. The Investment Committee of INVL Technology agreed that …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
CENTOGENE Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Increases Full Year Guidance
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Updates on Construction Accomplishments
BioNTech and Fosun Pharma to Supply China with mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine
Strong Sales From Initial 20 COVID-19 Testing Sites; 7-Day Average of 79 Tests/day per Site and ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
First-in-class cholesterol-lowering treatment NILEMDO * (bempedoic acid) tablet and its combination ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
INVL Technology investor's calendar for 2021
09.12.20
INVL Technology-owned Novian group renamed main companies, strengthens service integration