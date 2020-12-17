The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 16 Dec 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.5828 £ 22.4912 Estimated MTD return 1.58 % 1.31 % Estimated YTD return 11.72 % 8.99 % Estimated ITD return 155.83 % 124.91 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 19.55 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.58 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -19.97 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A