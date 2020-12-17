 

AB Science issues a corrective press release regarding adverse events information from study AB09004 reported on December 16, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 07:54   

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE ISSUES A CORRECTIVE PRESS RELEASE

Paris, December 17, 2020, 8am CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that the press release issued on December 16, 2020 regarding the results from study AB09004, which evaluated masitinib in the treatment of Alzheimer disease, contained a material error in the adverse events information reported.

The percentage of adverse events observed in study AB09004 study comparing the efficacy and safety of masitinib relative to placebo after 24 weeks of treatment when administered as an add-on therapy to cholinesterase inhibitor (donepezil, rivastigmine or galantamine) and/or memantine, were the following with masitinib 4.5 mg/kg/day:

  • 87.0 % of patients had at least one adverse event in the masitinib arm versus 77.5 % in the control arm
  • 13.0 % of patients had at least one serious adverse event (non-fatal) in the masitinib arm versus 5.4 % in the control arm
  • 26.5 % of patients had at least one severe adverse event in the masitinib arm versus 19.3 % in the control arm

The results of the efficacy analysis remain unchanged.

About masitinib
Masitinib is a new orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

