 

LMS365 EDU Puts Powerful Learning Tools in Instructors' Hands

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 08:03  |  35   |   |   

New Tools Added to Microsoft Teams for Education to Help Educators Engage Students Remotely

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LMS365 announced the availability of LMS365 EDU, a new offering for the higher education sector that adds powerful learning tools to the existing Microsoft Teams for Education solution, including lesson planning, advanced quizzing and assessments.

ELEARNINGFORCE Logo

Click to Tweet: @lms365's New Learning Tools help educators engage students remotely: https://www.elearningforce.com/lms365-education/ #LMS #DigitalLearning

The higher education industry struggles with a number of specific challenges in terms of providing and tracking courses, including understanding how to effectively teach remotely using existing tools, lesson planning, scheduling and automation, and tracking self-paced learning assets.

LMS365 provides the platform for higher education institutions to develop courses and the means of tracking both educator and student progress in a central, easily accessible hub. Whether fully online or through a blended approach, LMS365 is designed to enable continual learning and improvement of instructional practices. It provides the means to more thoroughly engage all higher education institution's stakeholders. 

  • Educators: 
    • Because LMS365 is a full-service Learning Management System, its capabilities provide additional tools to deliver structured learning content from within Microsoft Teams for Education.
    • LMS365 EDU offers completely new learning designs involving innovative instructional strategies (such as simulations, project-based learning, and flipped classrooms) designed to increase engagement and, ultimately, learning. Instructors have more time to personalize learning to address individual learners' needs.
  • Students: 
    • With the LMS features, students will be immersed in learning content from Microsoft Teams for Education. They're able to meet with up to 300 students and access persistent chat functionality to ensure everyone stays connected while learning.
    • LMS365 EDU provides more opportunities for students to connect their educational experiences to the real world and increases the retention of their learning from the classroom to real-life situations. This diverse experience can help engage students and ultimately lead them to perform better.
  • The learning institution's faculty and staff:
    • Institutions can now address the instructional strategies involved in how students learn, rather than simply focusing on where students learn.
    • LMS365 is a full-service Learning Management System providing the ability to use the same system to train staff and faculty.

Gabriel Penaloza, founder and CEO, IBU – Led by Learning, said: "Traditional tracking methods only track completion, but LMS365 enables a customized environment where the educator can have a direct relationship with the learner. This relationship is how engagement is measured, which is an indicator of learning success. The true power of LMS365 EDU is harnessed in its capability to streamline content, freeing up time for teachers to be mentors to their students." 

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LMS365 EDU Puts Powerful Learning Tools in Instructors' Hands New Tools Added to Microsoft Teams for Education to Help Educators Engage Students Remotely AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today LMS365 announced the availability of LMS365 EDU, a new offering for the higher education sector that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Arçelik and Hitachi Global Life Solutions Announce their Intention to Form a Joint Venture in the ...
How An Obscure Law From 1654 Sparked A $5.7 Trillion Transportation Revolution
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Tianjin Jinyun New Media Group presents a video on Scientific Traditional Chinese Medicine
Global Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Could Exceed $49 Billion By 2027
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
High Performance Computing (HPC) Market worth $49.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Lucerne Capital Issues Statement Regarding Revised Offer From Next Private To Acquire Altice Europe
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Clinic and Telemedicine Mergers & Acquisitions Proving to be Lucrative Opportunities Heading into ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments