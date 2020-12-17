DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement cyan AG increases sales for the first nine months thanks to new cooperations 17.12.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total consolidated revenues of EUR 21.5 million after EUR 11.9 million in the previous year

- EBITDA of EUR-2.7 million after EUR -2.3 million in the previous year due to one-off effects from value adjustments on Wirecard receivables

- Further successes achieved with cooperations



Munich, December 17, 2020 - cyan AG today published its quarterly statement for the period January 1 to September 30, 2020. Total revenues in the first three quarters increased from EUR 11.9 million in the previous year to EUR 21.5 million.[1] Total revenues consisted of EUR 18.4 million in revenues, EUR 0.7 million in other operating income, EUR 0.6 million in income from reversals of impairment losses and EUR 1.7 million in changes in inventories. As a result, revenues increased by around 72% from EUR 10.7 million to EUR 18.4 million when comparing the 9-month periods of 2020 to 2019.Total revenues amounted to EUR 2.2 million in the third quarter, compared to EUR 4.0 million in the previous year.

The majority of revenues came from the BSS/OSS segment, with the license agreement with Virgin Mobile, which was signed in the second quarter of 2020, contributing to this in particular. The agreement covers Mexico, Colombia and Chile and has a term of five years. Parts of this license revenue were already recognized from the second quarter of 2020. The Cybersecurity segment, on the other hand, was negatively impacted by a value adjustment of EUR 4.5 million in connection with the Wirecard insolvency and stood at EUR 2.7 million for the nine-month period, compared to EUR -2.3 million in the same period of the previous year.