 

Lacroix Group selected as a Consulting and Professional Service Provider (CPS) for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS).

LACROIX Group selected as a Consulting and Professional Service Provider (CPS) for Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS)

LACROIX Group, as an international leader in the design and industrialisation of IoT solutions (hardware, software and cloud) and in the field of artificial intelligence (computer vision, object classification, behavioural prediction and voice assistance) for the industrial, automotive and home & building markets, has today announced the extension of its relationship with Amazon.

The Impulse team of LACROIX Group will support its customers and partners to integrate voice into their product offerings, with the assurance of providing their customers with the high-quality user experience they have come to expect from Amazon Alexa.

LACROIX Group will further drive innovation in the voice/voice-assistant segments, bringing reliable, consistent and value-added Amazon Alexa experiences to customers. Its design center will help companies across all sectors integrate conversational experiences into their products, devices and processes.

This validates LACROIX Group's unique global positioning on key technological equipment addressing societal challenges, and the significance of its ability to offer solutions ranging from design to equipment manufacture. The advantage for its customers is that cutting-edge products can be developed and launched more quickly.

"As the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds fade, the ability to have human-like conversations that provide a seamless user experience will be a game changer for the customer experience across all industries," said Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX Group. "By joining the CPS program of Amazon's Alexa Voice Service (AVS), we will continue to develop solutions to help companies in all sectors prepare for tomorrow by offering their customers new and intuitive experiences."

Alexa, the Amazon cloud-based voice service, is available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices. AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa Built-in devices, and provides a suite of device APIs, SDKs, hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the world.

ABOUT LACROIX Group

LACROIX Group is an international technological equipment manufacturer, aiming to serve a connected and responsible world with its technical and industrial excellence. 

As a listed family-run SME, LACROIX Group combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the industrial capacity to produce robust, secure equipment and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future. LACROIX Group designs and produces its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aeronautical, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX Group also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to build the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.  

