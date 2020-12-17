

Wereldhave N.V. announces that the Board of Directors of its subsidiary, Wereldhave Belgium NV/SA, approved the appointment of Nicolas Beaussillon as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Manager of Wereldhave Belgium NV/SA. This appointment, which is still subject to the approval of the Belgian regulatory authority (FSMA), will be effective as from January 1st, 2021.



Additionally, Wereldhave Belgium NV/SA announces the appointment of Ine Beeterens as Chief Operating Officer of Wereldhave Belgium NV/SA. Ine Beeterens will fulfil her new role within Wereldhave Belgium NV/SA as from January 1st, 2021.