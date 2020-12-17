 

SpareBank 1 SMN Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

17.12.2020, 08:00   

In reference to the public announcement on 15 December 2020 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.

The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2021. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 15 December 2020. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2021. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name                                      Savings amount (NOK)

Christina Straub                     6.000
Kjetil Reinsberg                     24.000
Vegard Helland                      24.000
Astrid Undheim                     24.000
Kjersti Hønstad                      24.000
                        

Trondheim, 16 December 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel, +47 905 41 672


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


