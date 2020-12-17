 

Amryt Receives Ministry of Health Reimbursement Approval for Lojuxta (lomitapide) in Saudi Arabia

Amryt Receives Ministry of Health Reimbursement Approval for Lojuxta (lomitapide) in Saudi Arabia

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, December 17, 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, is pleased to announce Ministry of Health reimbursement approval has been granted for Lojuxta (lomitapide) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. 

Lojuxta has been approved as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, with or without low density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis, to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adult patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HoFH). 

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, commented today:  “We are very pleased that the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved the reimbursement of Lojuxta which will give Saudi patients suffering from HoFH the opportunity to access Lojuxta.  Today’s news represents further progress in our efforts to grow the geographic reach of our commercial products in both existing and new territories and to make Lojuxta available to HoFH patients in need globally.”

About Amryt
Amryt is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering innovative new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. Amryt comprises a strong and growing portfolio of commercial and development assets.  

Amryt’s commercial business comprises two orphan disease products.

Amryt's lead development candidate, FILSUVEZ (oleogel S-10) is a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”), a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which there is currently no approved treatment.  FILSUVEZ has been selected as the brand name for the product. Amryt does not have regulatory approval for FILSUVEZ to treat EB. In September and October 2020, Amryt reported positive results from its pivotal global Phase 3 trial in EB. The product has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and has also received a Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

