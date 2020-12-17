Valorem Acquires Regional Scale Project in Newfoundland and Arranges Private Placement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. ("VALU" or the "Company") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is
pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Wing Shear Zone property (the “Property”) located in central
Newfoundland, Canada and it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of securities (the “Private Placement”).
The term of the LOI call for cash payments of $45,000 on signing, $3,000,000 work commitments over 3 years and the issuance of 4.5 million shares of the Company over a period of two years, plus a 10% finder’s fee. The Property is subject to a 2% royalty (NSR) with an option to buy back 1.5% for $1 million.
The Property is comprised of 280 claim units covering 7000 hectares; it covers a 1 km long untested gold trend located 32 km northeast of the town of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador and is located approximately 27 km east of the Newfound Gold Inc.’s Queensway Project. The gold trend is shear zone hosted (the Wing’s Pond Shear Zone) and previous historic sampling is reported with assay results up to 12.2 g/t Au from grab samples. There has been no previous drilling in this area.
Highlights
- Regional scale land package covering deep seated structural zone parallel to the structural trend underlying Newfound Gold’s Queensway Project.
- Greenfield project with drill targets identified
- No prior drilling completed on the showing.
- The Wings Shear Property has values from grab samples of up to 12.2 g/t Au.
- The Wing’s Pond mineralized trend has been traced for a strike length of 1.0 km and channel sampling retuned values of up to 9.8 g/t Au over 1.0 meters from the main Wing’s Pd showing
- Additional gold mineralization was found associated with brecciated quartz veins within the Indian Bay-Big Pond Formation. This formation is 14 km long and 1.2 km wide.
- Channel sample from this area assayed up to 1.49 g/t Au, and 0.92 g/t Au over 1.0 m
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50f32bab-5c77-40e9 ...
Note: The data reported here is historic in nature and has not yet been verified by a Qualified Person. Valorem has relied on the information supplied in the NL govt filed assessment reports and from information found in MODS (Mineral Occurrence Data System) published by the Newfoundland Department of Natural Resources. The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.
0 Kommentare