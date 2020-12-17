Valorem Acquires Regional Scale Project in Newfoundland and Arranges Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. ("VALU" or the "Company") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Wing Shear Zone property (the “Property”) located in central Newfoundland, Canada and it is arranging a non-brokered private placement of securities (the “Private Placement”).



The term of the LOI call for cash payments of $45,000 on signing, $3,000,000 work commitments over 3 years and the issuance of 4.5 million shares of the Company over a period of two years, plus a 10% finder’s fee. The Property is subject to a 2% royalty (NSR) with an option to buy back 1.5% for $1 million.