Federal Republic of Germany decides to acquire a 25.1% stake in HENSOLDT AG

Taufkirchen, 17 December 2020 - The German Federal Government today announced its decision to acquire 25.1 percent of HENSOLDT's shares from the holdings of the current majority shareholder KKR.
HENSOLDT thus wins a new anchor shareholder, KKR will retain approximately 43 percent of HENSOLDT upon closing of the transaction.

Thomas Müller, CEO of HENSOLDT, said: "The strategic stake of the Federal Republic of Germany underlines our position as an important technology partner and strategic supplier to Germany. As a leading provider of electronic sensor solutions, we develop critical elements for next generation security and defense applications. We look forward to further expanding the long-standing and trusted partnership with our most important customer."

As part of HENSOLDT's IPO in September 2020, the Federal Government, KKR and
HENSOLDT have updated the security agreement that has been in place since 2017 in order to continue to protect the security interests of the Federal Republic of Germany. The agreement granted the Federal Republic of Germany the option to acquire up to 25.1 percent of HENSOLDT's shares from KKR.

The transaction will be subject to customary closing conditions. With the acquired stake,
the Federal Republic of Germany becomes the second largest shareholder in HENSOLDT.

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT is a pioneer of technology and innovation in the field of defence and security electronics with more than 150 years of heritage from companies like Carl Zeiss, Airbus, Dornier, Messerschmitt and Telefunken. Based in Taufkirchen near Munich, the company is a German Champion with strategic leadership positions in the field of sensor solutions for
defence and non-defence applications. HENSOLDT develops new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics and cyber security. With more than 5,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenue of EUR 1.11 billion in 2019.

www.hensoldt.net

 

