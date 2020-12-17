Changes within Verallia’s Board of Directors

The Board of Directors then decided the co-option of BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. ( BWGI ), represented by João Salles, in order to replace Claudia Scarico, effective as of December 17, 2020. BWGI’s mandate will expire at the end of the General Shareholders’ Meeting to be called in 2023 to approve the financial statements of the financial year ending on December 31 st , 2022. Such co-option shall be submitted to the ratification of Verallia’s General Shareholders’ Meeting to be called in 2021 to approve the financial statements of the financial year ended on December 31 st , 2020.

Following the sale by Horizon Investment Holdings of approximately 10% of its stake in Verallia (Paris:VRLA) to Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A. ( BWSA ) 1 , Verallia’s Board of Directors acknowledged on December 17, 2020 that Claudia Scarico had resigned as member of the Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors also acknowledged João Salles’ replacement by Marcia Freitas as permanent representative of BWSA, already a member of the Board of Directors.

BWGI, represented by João Salles, will replace BWSA as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee while BWSA, represented by Marcia Freitas, will replace Claudia Scarico as a member of the Audit Committee.

Lastly, the Board of Directors acknowledged Fabrice Nottin’s resignation as observer (censeur) on the Board of Directors. This position will be filled by Claudia Scarico, for a four-year mandate.

Therefore, as of December 17, 2020, the composition of each committee of the Board of Directors is as follows:

- Audit Committee: Marie-José Donsion (Chairwoman), José Arozamena and BWSA (represented by Marcia Freitas);

- Nomination and Compensation Committee: Cécile Tandeau de Marsac (Chairwoman), José Arozamena, Pierre Vareille and BWGI (represented by João Salles);

- Sustainable Development Committee: Virginie Hélias (Chairwoman), Michel Giannuzzi, Bpifrance Investissement (represented by Sébastien Moynot) and the two directors representing the employees on the Board of Directors, Dieter Müller and Sylvain Artigau.

Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and all other members of the Board of Directors, look forward to welcoming Marcia Freitas within the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee.

Marcia Freitas is, since 2013, Executive Director and member of the Executive Committee of Brasil Warrant S.A. (BW), where she is responsible for overseing all legal, tax and regulatory matters of the holding company and of BWGI, the group’s asset management subsidiary. Before joining BW, Marcia Freitas worked for more than 25 years as a lawyer in the Brazilian financial industry, 15 of which as head of legal and general counsel for Unibanco and HSBC. Marcia Freitas obtained her Law Degree at the Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ) in 1988 and has an LLM in “corporate law” from the New York University School of Law (1993). She also attended the Corporate Governance and Capital Markets for Executives Programme at B.I. International, in partnership with Columbia University and Johns Hopkins University, in 2014.

About Verallia - Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions. The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries. Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA – ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

1 Acting through Lepton Fund Ltd., a fund managed by BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brasil Warrant Administração de Bens e Empresas S.A

